Wednesday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas football coach David Beaty says he is suing the school’s athletic department, alleging breach of contract and seeking $3 million he says he is owed after he was fired in November. Beaty finished with a 6-42 record in four seasons. He was fired with three games left but stayed in place. Kansas officials say they are withholding the money pending an NCAA investigation into possible violations under Beaty.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech sophomore guard Jarrett Culver is the AP Big 12 player of the year after helping lead his hometown Red Raiders to a share of the regular season conference title. Chris Beard was named coach of the year after his third season with the seventh-ranked Red Raiders. Kansas junior guard Dedric Lawson, the league’s top scorer and rebounder, and Kansas State senior guard Barry Brown Jr. joined Culver as unanimous first-team picks. Lawson was also the top newcomer.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA Tournament’s bubble got a little tighter after Saint Mary’s upset No. 1 Gonzaga to earn an automatic bid to the Big Dance. The Gaels had an outside shot at earning an invitation to the NCAA Tournament even if they had lost to Gonzaga, but now there’s no doubt that the WCC is a two-bid league. The surprising win is bad news for teams like Belmont, UNC Greensboro, Alabama and Ohio State, who are fighting for the same shrinking pool of at-large bids in the 68-team field.

UNDATED (AP) — Universities are taking action against coaches implicated in a nationwide admissions bribery scandal in which wealthy parents paid millions in bribes to get their children into top schools. Wake Forest University says it has suspended its head volleyball coach and UCLA says its soccer coach has been placed on leave pending a review and will have no involvement with the team. Stanford University says it has fired its sailing coach.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the blockbuster trade say the Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants. The Browns are sending a first- and third-round pick in 2019 along with safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants for Beckham, one of the NFL’s top players.

CHICAGO (AP) — LeBron James had 36 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a 20-point deficit to beat the Chicago Bulls 123-107 and end a five-game losing streak. James played 33 minutes and showed no signs of letting up with the Lakers barely hanging on in the playoff race.

Tuesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Saint Mary’s (Cal) 60 (1) Gonzaga 47

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 103 N-Y Knicks 98

Final Philadelphia 106 Cleveland 99

Final L.A. Lakers 123 Chicago 107

Final Milwaukee 130 New Orleans 113

Final San Antonio 112 Dallas 105

Final Denver 133 Minnesota 107

Final Portland 125 L.A. Clippers 104

INTERLEAGUE

Final Minnesota 10 Pittsburgh 4

Final Washington 5 Houston 3

Oakland at San Diego 9:40 p.m., canceled

Texas at Arizona 9:40 p.m., canceled

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 4 Boston 3

Final Tampa Bay 2 Toronto 1

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Baltimore 7

Seattle at Chi White Sox 4:05 p.m., canceled

Chi White Sox at Kansas City 4:05 p.m., canceled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 5 St. Louis 0

Final Miami 8 N-Y Mets 1

Final San Francisco 4 Milwaukee 2, 5 Innings

Final Cincinnati 12 Chi Cubs 3

San Diego at Cincinnati 9:05 p.m., canceled