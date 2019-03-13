Thursday Weather

Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a northwest wind 33 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A 10 percent chance of rain before 7pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 46. North northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.