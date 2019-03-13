Thursday Weather

Thursday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a northwest wind 33 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
A 10 percent chance of rain before 7pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 46. North northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 56.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.