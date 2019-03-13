Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Randy Goering. Guests include Carol Barta who will lead a Permaculture Design Course that will be taught at Heartland Farm in April, May and June. Carol will explain what permaculture is, why you want to do it and how to get signed up.

9A-10A Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Thursday is reserved for “Newsmakers” and Chip will talk to those people in agriculture who are making headlines.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock.

11:30-Noon “Focus on Hoisington” hosted by Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-11P College Basketball – ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

11P-12P ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”