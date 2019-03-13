Sen. Moran introduces legislation to provide aviation stability during a government shutdown

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) introduced the Aviation Funding Stability Act of 2019. This legislation would protect Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) programs and personnel and would provide stability for the U.S. aviation industry in the event of a government shutdown. The Aviation Funding Stability Act of 2019 has also been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Aviation is fundamental to the success of the Kansas economy, employing tens of thousands in our state while strengthening the ability of local businesses to compete in a global marketplace,” said Sen. Moran. “Critical functions at the FAA can be suspended during a shutdown, causing significant issues for aircraft manufacturers and regional airports, and – importantly – passengers needing to get to their next destination quickly and safely. Previous shutdowns have affected every function of aviation and air travel and have specifically harmed regional airports and put a strain on air traffic controllers nationwide. While I’ve long said that we must avoid government shutdowns, it is necessary to pass this legislation that would provide much-needed certainty to those who rely on the FAA.”

The Aviation Funding Stability Act of 2019 would authorize the FAA to continue to draw from the Airport and Airway Trust Fund (AATF) during a lapse in government funding, with no general fund contributions. The AATF generates enough revenue independently to sustain all of the agency’s programs without a general fund contribution. In the event of a government shutdown, this legislation would allow the entire agency to operate at current funding levels, with no Congressional action necessary.

The Aviation Funding Stability Act of 2019 is supported by a number of organizations including Air Line Pilots Association, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Airlines for America, Airports, Council International-North America, American Association of Airport Executives, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, Delta Air Lines, General Aviation Manufacturers Association, Helicopter Association International, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, National Air Traffic Controllers Association, National Business Aviation Association, Professional Aviation Safety Specialists, Regional Airline Association, Transport Workers Union of America, Travelers United, the U.S. Travel Association and numerous other organizations.