Police release security camera images of Dollar General robbery suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of armed robberies at Dollar General Stores and have released a security camera image of a suspect.

Just before 4p.m. on Monday, police responded to an armed robbery call at the Dollar General in the 2400 block of west Pawnee in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 22-year-old male employee told police an unknown suspect entered the business demanding money and indicating he had a gun. The suspect took the cash and then fled the scene on foot.

There were no injuries in this case, according to Davidson. The suspect is described as an unknown white male in his 20’s, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, brown hair in a bun, wearing a black jacket and gray pants with black on the knees.

If you recognize this individual or have any additional information please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407.