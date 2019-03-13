Police continue search for suspects in Kan. Kwik Shop robbery

RENO COUNTY – Police are still working to determine the identity of the suspect who walked into a Hutchinson Kwik Shop and demanded money.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. on March 7 at the Kwik Shop at 43rd and Plum. A white male, possibly in his early 20’s, entered the store, placed a black backpack on the counter and demanded money from the register. The suspect wore a hood and kept his face covered, according to police.

No weapon was actually seen according to police and the 63-year-old employee cooperated and gave the suspect cash from the register. He then left the store with the cash.

Police ask that if you have any information that could assist them with their investigation, call them at 694-2832 or Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS.