Police arrest 4 Kansas suspects for alleged shoplifting

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects after items missing from two retailers in Salina were found in their possession, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Just after 4p.m. Wednesday, police were called to Walmart, 2900 S. Ninth, in Salina for a report of shoplifters.

A man and a woman were taken into custody in the parking lot and another man and woman were taken into custody in the store, Forrester said.

It is believed that all or some of the group took items from Walmart and Target in Salina. Items from Walmart found in their possession included

Butane torch valued at $27

Container with eight pieces of chicken from the deli valued at $7

Hair clippers valued at $33

Miscellaneous sewing items valued at $30

A phone stand valued at $6

Forrester said items believed taken from Target included

A smartwatch valued at $50

Sony headphones valued at $40

Anti-theft devices were removed from the Target items, Forrester said. Surveillance video from throughout Target is being reviewed to determine whether any additional items were taken, he added.

The group also was found to be in possession of magnets that allegedly interfere with anti-theft devices, Forrester said.

Jose Reyes, 27, of Hutchinson, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft, conspiracy to commit theft, and damage to property.

William McGlynn, 34, of McPherson, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft, conspiracy to commit theft, and unlawful possession of a tool to remove theft protection devices.

Mia Unruh, 23, of Hutchinson, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft, conspiracy to commit theft, and unlawful possession of a tool to remove theft protection devices.

Alyssa Armendariz, 25, of Hutchinson, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft, conspiracy to commit theft, and unlawful possession of a tool to remove theft protection devices.