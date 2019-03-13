One person hospitalized after wind blows topples semi on I-70

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Wednesday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Kenworth semi driven by Oritz M. Rubio, 28, Chicago, IL., was eastbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of 12th Road.

The wind caught the trailer causing it to overturn and block both lanes.

A passenger in the sleeper Rosas U. Diaz, 29, Chicago, IL, were transported to the hospital in Ellsworth.

The driver was not injured and properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.