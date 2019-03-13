Marcella Marie Stos

Dateline: Otis, Kansas

Marcella Marie “GG” Stos, 85, passed away March 12, 2019, at Hays Medical Center, Hays. She was born Jan. 23, 1934, in rural Bison, the daughter of Edward John and Mary Ann (Kopriva) Oborny. She married Bernard Vincent Stos Dec. 29, 1953 at Timken. He died Aug. 26, 2005.

Marcella, a lifetime resident of Rush County, was a devoted member of St. Ann Catholic Church, Olmitz, and the Altar Society. She was a school cook and reading grandma for Otis Bison High School, private care giver, and twinner for Essex. Marcella enjoyed embroidery, gardening, polka dancing, reading, crossword puzzles, and above all, spending time with her family. She was known for her gift of gab.

Survivors include four sons, Mike Stos of Hoisington, Patrick Stos and wife Sandy of Broken Arrow, Okla., David Stos and wife Renita of Moundridge and Kelly Stos of Costa Rica; five daughters, Bernadean Herl of Great Bend, Rita Engle and husband Ryan of Great Bend, Maureen Faber and husband Paul of Colwich, Kristina Von Elling and husband Bill of Manhatten, and Colleen Sharkey and husband Mike of Otis; one brother, Edward J. Oborny, Jr. of Bison; 25 grandchildren, Danah, Mandy, April, Shawna, Chad, Brandee, Becky, Danny, Cody S., Chris, Pattye, Heather, Cody E., Ashley, Brian, Nikki, Tanner, Brittany, Travis, Todd, Taylor, Dawayne, Devon, Danielle and Rylee; 42 great grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by a grandchild, Bobijo, and two great grandchildren, Brogan and Audrey.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Noon, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Olmitz, with Father Anselm Eke presiding. Interment will follow at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, Olmitz. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with a Vigil and Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, Olmitz. Memorials may be directed to Otis Fire Department, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.

