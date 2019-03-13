Kan. officer providing traffic control hospitalized after Interstate crash

HARVEY COUNTY —A member of the Newton Police department was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Wednesday in Harvey County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford F150 driven by Aaron Patrick Osner, 28, Newton, was northbound Interstate 135 from Broadway Avenue and changed lanes into the left lane.

The Ford struck a 2014 Nissan Frontier that was legally parked partly in the left lane and shoulder providing traffic control for accidents being worked in the area.

The driver of the Nissan Bruce K. Powers, 60, was providing traffic control for the Newton Police Department while Interstate 135 was closed southbound and partially closed northbound due to several accidents.

Powers was transported to Wesley Medical Center for treatment of a minor injury and released according to Newton Police Chief Eric Murphy.