Kan. felon accused of meth distribution after domestic disturbance

RENO COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a reported domestic disturbance.

Police responding to the disturbance call stopped 41-year-old Andrew Martinez at 4th and Waldron in Hutchinson after he allegedly battered a person during a disagreement, according to court testimony Tuesday.

As police were set to arrest him on the misdemeanor charge, they discovered he had what they believe was a sellers quantity of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia.

Martinez who has previous convictions for drugs and driving will suspended faces new charges that include possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, no tax stamp and battery – domestic violence.

He remains jailed on a $12,000 bond and should be back in court next week.