GBMS students to showcase success

Students at Great Bend Middle school are at home celebrating the end of their third nine-weeks with spring break, but upon their return, they will be ready to showcase the fruits of their labor at the Second Annual Spring Expo scheduled for Monday, March 18 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. in the GBMS gymnasium.

Organized by the Family Engagement Committee at GBMS, the event provides a school-wide opportunity for students to showcase projects they have completed in their core classes (English, Math, Science and Social Studies), as well as projects from enrichment classes such as Art, Design and Modeling.

Parents of GBMS students, the community, as well as sixth-grade students and parents are invited to attend. For sixth-graders, the event provides a sneak peek into life at GBMS and builds excitement for the upcoming transition into seventh grade. The evening will include special performances from the GBMS Jazz Band, String Rhapsody and Music in Motion/Women in Harmony.

“Last year’s Spring Expo was such a positive experience,” said Cathy Lewis, GBMS English teacher. “Students are proud to show their parents the projects they’ve been working on and it’s another way to connect parents, students, and teachers, together.”

New this year, students who attend will be entered to win a “I Love GB” package that includes passes to the Wetlands Waterpark, tickets to the 2019 Party in the Park Concert, and some other Great Bend “swag.”