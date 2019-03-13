GBHS A Cappella takes the show on the road

After more than 12 months of preparation and planning, members of the A Cappella Choir from Great Bend High School left to Washington, D.C.

More than a sightseeing excursion, the choir composed of 40 members will perform at numerous notable locations including the National WWII Memorial, National Shrine and the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, a new location on the itinerary this year.

Susan Stambaugh, vocal music director for GBHS has spearheaded this trip throughout her 25-year career. On the other end of the spectrum, Lorrie Stickney, accompanist, is embarking on her first A Cappella trip.

Lucky for students, this trip is not ‘all work and no play.’ They, along with the 20 chaperones accompanying the group, will have time to enjoy the highlights of Washington, D.C. with tours scheduled at the US Holocaust Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, US Capitol Building, the Smithsonian Museums and more. Another highlight of the trip is a Spirit Dinner Cruise on the Potomac River to celebrate their final evening in D.C.

A Cappella is comprised of juniors and seniors from GBHS who audition to participate each year.

Some students have been working to raise funds for this trip for nearly two years. From chili suppers to “rent-a-student” opportunities, the students and staff would like to thank the Great Bend business community as well as the community-at-large for their generous financial support.

The community is invited to view highlights from the trip on Great Bend High School’s Facebook page. Upon their return, A Cappella, the Madrigal Pop Singers, as well as the freshmen and sophomore choirs, will begin preparation for the Annual Variety Show scheduled for May 10-11, 2019.