Dick’s to halt sales of hunting rifles, ammo at 125 stores

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods says it will stop selling hunting rifles and ammunition at 125 of its stores — replacing those items with merchandise it believes will sell better at those locations.

CEO Edward Stack says the move comes after the retailer replaced hunting merchandise in 10 of its stores in last year’s third quarter.

Those stores posted strong sales and profit margin numbers in the fourth quarter. Dick’s made headlines last year after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida — when it banned the sale of assault rifles and the sale of all guns to anyone under 21.

Authorities have not released whether the store in Salina, Garden City or Wichita are included in the decision.