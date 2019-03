Cop Shop (3/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/12)

Fraud

At 12:52 p.m. fraud was reported at 365 SE 130 Avenue in Ellinwood.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:46 p.m. an accident was reported at 30 Patton Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/12)

Traffic Arrest

At 11:02 a.m. Hanna Kennedy was arrested with no DL, illegal tag, and possession of methamphetamine at Hubbard Street & Lakin Avenue.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 11:08 a.m. a K-9 was used on a traffic stop at Hubbard Street & Lakin Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:25 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2314 31st Street Apt 6B.

Sick Person

At 5:44 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2925 27th Street.

At 6:31 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2600 Rock Bridge Road.