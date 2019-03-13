City reminding citizens about regulations pertaining to overgrown vegetation

The City of Great Bend is reminding citizens about regulations that are in place regarding overgrown vegetation in the city as springtime weather gets closer. Property Maintenance Enforcement Manager Austin LaViolette says early rains last year caused an explosion of growth once things dried out, something he doesn’t want to happen this year.

LaViolette says easements that run behind and between properties with no alley access continue to be a problem for enforcement. One, city staff many times cannot see the overgrown vegetation and two, some people don’t know that it is their responsibility to maintain those easements.

If your property is in violation, you will be sent a notice to abate by certified mail allowing 10 days to correct the violation. If not corrected, the City will mow the property at the owner’s expense. Owners will be sent a bill for the abatement costs payable within 30 days, after which it will be assessed to the property taxes.

LaViolette encourages residents to call in complaints about properties that are in violation by calling the Public Works Department, or by stopping by the office at 525 Morton.