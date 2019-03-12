Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers likely. High near 63. Very windy, with a south wind 25 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain showers before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 30 mph becoming northwest 31 to 36 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a north northwest wind 31 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.