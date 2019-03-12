Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Sunflower Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include the Coordinator and Speech Langauage Pathologist at Sunflower Early Education Center Heather Quillin.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip is in to host the Wednesday Farmer’s Forum.

11A-11:30 “Radio Health Journal”

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-3P Dave Ramsey Show

3P-6P Royals Baseball – Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Indians

6P-11P College Basketball – ACC Tournament

11P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”