Tuesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a $42 million, three-year deal with Tyrann Mathieu in a big boost to their defensive backfield. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot become official until Wednesday, when the new league year begins and free agents can sign contracts.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State and Texas Tech are the top two seeds for the Big 12 Tournament after sharing the regular-season title. Defending champion Kansas is seeded third, and will try to forget the disappointment of a ho-hum regular season when play begins in Kansas City on Wednesday night.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kalani Brown had 17 points and seven rebounds to help No. 1 Baylor defeat No. 13 Iowa State 67-49 in the Big 12 Tournament championship game. Brown, a 6-foot-7 senior center, was named the Most Outstanding Player for the tournament. Baylor won its 10th Big 12 title and ninth in the past 11 years.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have finalized a $2.5 million, one-year deal with Martin Maldonado, giving them a veteran catcher after losing Salvador Perez to a season-ending injury. The deal includes up to $1.4 million in performance bonuses for games caught. Maldonado spent last season with the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros, hitting .225 with nine homers and 44 RBIs in 119 games. Perez underwent Tommy John surgery last Wednesday after tearing a ligament in his throwing arm.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Shaka Smart says senior guard Kerwin Roach II will play in the Big 12 Tournament after a five-game suspension. Texas was 1-4 while Roach was sidelined for an unspecified violation of team rules. It was his second suspension this season and third of his career. Roach was averaging 15 points before the latest suspension. Texas faces Kansas on Thursday night.

National Headlines

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gonzaga, Virginia and North Carolina remain 1-2-3 atop an otherwise reshuffled top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. The Zags sit on top for a third straight week, earning 41 of 64 first-place votes on Monday. The Cavaliers earned the remaining 23 first-place votes. Kentucky and Duke round out the top five. Auburn is the only addition at No. 22, replacing UCF in the poll. Kansas State is ranked 15th this week while Kansas checks in at 17th.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Kevin Love provided a double-double as the Cleveland Cavaliers pounded the Toronto Raptors, 126-101. Love had 16 points and 18 rebounds as one of six Cleveland players to score in double figures. Cedi Osman scored 19 points and Ante Zizic had 17 for the Cavs, who dropped the Raptors 2 ½ games behind the Bucks for the Eastern Conference lead.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets coasted to their ninth consecutive win as James Harden scored 28 points and Eric Gordon added 22 in a 118-106 decision over Charlotte. Gordon had another strong outing, making five 3-pointers for the third straight game and the fourth in five games. Houston earned its season-high ninth straight win despite a big performance by Kemba Walker, who finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Charlotte.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — No. 20 Wofford has earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament by winning the Southern Conference tourney, 70-58 over UNC Greensboro. Fletcher Magee was named the tournament MVP after scoring 20 points to help the Terriers finish 21-0 against conference foes this season. Nathan Hoover scored all 20 of his points in the second half, and Cameron Jackson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for Wofford.

Monday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Gonzaga 100 Pepperdine 74

Final (20) Wofford 70 UNC-Greensboro 58

Tuesday Schedule

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at (1) Gonzaga 9:00 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Washington 121 Sacramento 115

Final Cleveland 126 Toronto 101

Final Brooklyn 103 Detroit 75

Final Houston 118 Charlotte 106

Final Oklahoma City 98 Utah 89

Final L.A. Clippers 140 Boston 115

INTERLEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 8 Philadelphia 2

Final Houston 6 N-Y Mets 3

Final Milwaukee 8 Chi White Sox 5

Final Cincinnati 5 Cleveland 5

Final Colorado 6 Oakland 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 3 Minnesota 0

Final L-A Angels 12 Texas 11

Final Kansas City 5 Seattle 1

Final Texas 6 Kansas City 2, 5 Innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 3 Washington 2

Final Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 2

Final San Francisco 4 L-A Dodgers 1