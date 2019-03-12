Great Bend Post

Sheriff asks for help to locate Kan. burglary, theft suspect

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are asking for assistance in locating 31-year-old Megan Lynn Luthi.

Luthi is currently listed on the 24 Most Wanted for March of 2019 in Saline County, according to a social media report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Luthi has an active Saline County District Court felony probation violation warrant with original charges of: one count of Burglary and one count of Theft.

She is described as 5-foot-5, weighs 239 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

The sheriff’s department reported that citizens should  not attempt to apprehend  her.  If you see her or know her location, contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500, the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS or TEXT SATIPS to CRIMES (274637).