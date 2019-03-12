Pit bull attacks Kansas officer responding to reported home burglary

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an emergency call for service that left a Kansas officer injured after an attack by a Pit Bull.

Just after 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a residence in the 4400 block of east Boston in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. The tenant of the home called 911 and reported hearing unusual noises.

Upon arrival, two officers knocked at the front door and the tenant opened the front door to allow the officers to check the residence.

At that time, a pit bull ran out of the home and bit one of the officers on the leg, causing a laceration requiring stitches and a possible knee sprain, according to Davidson.

The second officer fired one shot at the dog with his handgun, striking it. The dog then fled and was later located by a Wichita Police Animal Control Officer. The dog has been taken to an emergency vet for medical care. The tenant was not able to provide shot records of the dog. Following standard procedure involving a dog bite, the animal will be quarantined for approximately 10 days.

There have been no arrests made at this time and there was no evidence of a break in at the residence, according to Davidson.