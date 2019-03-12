Pawnee Valley hosts presentation to discuss mental health

Jeff Yalden is a celebrity teen and family life coach. He digs deep and gets to the heart of the matter – helping teenagers, young adults, families, and communities successfully navigate through life’s every day struggles and find real solutions to the challenges that come their way.

The Foundation at the University of Kansas Health System – Pawnee Valley Campus is bringing Yalden to speak at their next Community Conversations gathering on Tuesday, March 19.

Julie Bugner-Smith, Director of the Foundation, says Yalden will discuss the many faces of mental health.

Julie Bugner-Smith Audio

The presentation will be next Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Larned Middle School gym, 904 Corse Avenue. The event is free to the public.

Julie Bugner-Smith Audio

Approximately 9.5 percent of American adults ages 18 and over will suffer from a depressive illness whether it be major depression, bipolar disorder, or dysthymia.

Pawnee Valley encourages anyone to come to see how they can make a difference and help someone in need.