Dateline – Otis

Lowell E. Sohm was called home to his heavenly father on March 11, 2019. Born January 18, 1930, in La Crosse, Kansas, he was the son of Frank and Grace (Huffman) Sohm. On November 26, 1955, he married Lois Jean Winkler in Kinsley, Kansas. She went to heaven on April 22, 2004. A lifelong resident of Otis, he was employed at the helium plant, and was postmaster and rural route carrier for 36 years.

Mr. Sohm was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the Army. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Otis, Otis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3147 of which he was quartermaster for 50 years. He served on the USD School Board, as board member and chairman, served on the Otis City Council and was a former Boy Scout Leader and Cub Master. He loved fishing and fished all over the United States and Canada.

Survivors include; two sons, Steve Sohm and wife Evy, and Mike Sohm, all of Otis; three daughters, Ronda Ranker and husband David of Hays, Susan Mohr and husband Ron of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Diane Rexwinkle of Great Bend; 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Vernon and Leon Sohm, sister, Frances Bisterfeldt, and great grandson, Conner Rexwinkle.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with daughter, Ronda Ranker presiding. Friends may sign the book, there will be no viewing per Lowell’s request, as cremation has taken place. Family will greet friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will be in the Otis Methodist Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church or the donor’s choice in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.