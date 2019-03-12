Kansas man on most wanted list arrested in store’s self-checkout line

SALINE COUNTY- A Kansas man with ten previous conviction and on the Saline County Most Wanted list was arrested in the self-checkout line at a local store.

Just after 5:30a.m. March 8, police received a tip that Drew Phillips, 38, of Salina, was at Walmart, 2900 S. Ninth Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Most Wanted list, Phillips was wanted on suspicion of felony conspiracy to distribute Methamphetamine and Alprazolam and trafficking contraband in a correctional facility.

During the arrest, officers found a black Taurus 9mm handgun and a large amount of cash, including $1,040 in counterfeit $100, $50, and $20 bills, according to Forrester.

In addition to the warrants, Phillips also was arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and counterfeiting currency.

Phillips has ten previous convictions that include charges for burglary, drugs and weapons violations, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.