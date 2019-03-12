Former worker at Kan. children’s facility sentenced for child porn

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Miami County man was sentenced Monday to nine years in federal prison on child pornography charges, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

William Bresee, 32, Fontana, Kan., pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. At sentencing, the prosecutor told the court Bresee admitted that federal agents downloaded child pornography from his computer using an online file sharing program.

Bresee was a staff member at Lakemary Center in Paola, Kan., working an overnight shift when investigators tracked child pornography to an IP address at the center. Breesee no longer works there.

At the time of his conviction, Lakemary offered a statement on the case

“Lakemary Center was informed that William Bresee pled guilty to certain criminal charges in Federal Court. Mr. Bresee has not been employed at Lakemary since July of 2015 and Mr. Bresee never worked with the children served at Lakemary Center. When Lakemary was originally informed of his potential criminal activity in 2015, Lakemary fully cooperated with police and Federal authorities. Mr. Bresee was immediately terminated. At no time was any individual in the care of Lakemary Center affected by any actions by Mr. Bresee.”