Dr. Corn offers colon cancer information during special month

BUSINESS NEWS

Some patients are apprehensive before a colonoscopy but when the procedure is over, many express the same sentiment: “It was the best nap of my life,” said Sarah Corn, MD.

Dr. Corn is a general surgeon at The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus where she sees patients and performs surgeries and procedures. Since one of those procedures is colonoscopy, Dr. Corn wanted to share information during March, which is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

“A colonoscopy is not nearly as terrible as you think it is going to be,” Dr. Corn said. “You don’t notice or feel anything while it is happening.“

“And even more important, colon cancer is one of the few cancers that can be prevented by screening. If polyps are detected, they are removed immediately.”

Dr. Corn noted that she hears two questions from patients on a regular basis. Some want to know about using Cologuard, which is a test taken at home.

“It determines the risk of cancer,” Dr. Corn said. “If it is positive the patient needs a colonoscopy anyway.”

“The other common question is ‘When do I stop getting colonoscopies?’” the surgeon said. “If you expect to live more than five years in your current state of health, you probably should have a colonoscopy. Or at least talk to your doctor about it.”

A colonoscopy, which usually takes less than an hour, is performed with an endoscope when the patient is under IV sedation. The endoscope is a narrow, flexible tube equipped with a light and camera, which allows the physician to watch a live video of the gastrointestinal tract on a monitor.

Preparation the day before the procedure involves drinking a cocktail of MiraLAX and Gatorade to clear the GI tract.

“This allows us to get a clear picture,” Dr. Corn said. “If something is in the way, I cannot see the polyps that need to be removed.”

Symptoms of colon cancer may include abdominal pain, blood in the stool or skinny stools.

“However,” Dr. Corn cautioned, “most people don’t have any symptoms. This is why regular screenings are so important.”

Risks for the disease include family history, caffeine, smoking, being overweight, alcohol use, old age and inactivity.

If family history is not an issue, the first colonoscopy is recommended at age 45. If an immediate family member has colon cancer, it is strongly suggested that screenings start 10 years earlier than the family member’s diagnosis. For example, if a parent was diagnosed at age 30, a child should have the first colonoscopy at age 20.

American Cancer Society statistics include:

 In the United States, colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women.

 It is expected to cause more than 51,000 deaths this year.

 The death rate is dropping because of screenings, earlier detection and improved treatment.