Cop Shop (3/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/11)
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:31 a.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway at MM 141.
At 5:13 p.m. an accident was reported at 30 Patton Road.
At 8:04 p.m. an accident was reported at SW 30 Road & SW 130 Avenue.
At 8:20 p.m. an accident was reported at W. K-4 Highway at MM 116.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/11)
Theft
At 8:49 a.m. theft of trailer lights was reported at 2609 9th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:26 a.m. an accident was reported at 5919 Eisenhower Ct A.
Theft
At 12:47 p.m. theft of a KS tag was reported at 2205 28th Street.
Overdose / Poisoning (Ingestion)
At 1:34 p.m. a juvenile call was made at 401 Almond Street.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 1:47 p.m. a K-9 call out was used on a traffic stop at 1500 10th Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 1:49 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2231 Morton Street.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 3:19 p.m. a K-9 assisted on a search warrant at 1120 Morton Street.
At 6:30 p.m. a K-9 assisted at a traffic stop in the 900 block of Monroe Street.
Structure Fire
At 6:41 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 5234 Timber Creek Rd.