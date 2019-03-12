Cop Shop (3/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/11)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:31 a.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway at MM 141.

At 5:13 p.m. an accident was reported at 30 Patton Road.

At 8:04 p.m. an accident was reported at SW 30 Road & SW 130 Avenue.

At 8:20 p.m. an accident was reported at W. K-4 Highway at MM 116.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/11)

Theft

At 8:49 a.m. theft of trailer lights was reported at 2609 9th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:26 a.m. an accident was reported at 5919 Eisenhower Ct A.

Theft

At 12:47 p.m. theft of a KS tag was reported at 2205 28th Street.

Overdose / Poisoning (Ingestion)

At 1:34 p.m. a juvenile call was made at 401 Almond Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 1:47 p.m. a K-9 call out was used on a traffic stop at 1500 10th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 1:49 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2231 Morton Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 3:19 p.m. a K-9 assisted on a search warrant at 1120 Morton Street.

At 6:30 p.m. a K-9 assisted at a traffic stop in the 900 block of Monroe Street.

Structure Fire

At 6:41 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 5234 Timber Creek Rd.