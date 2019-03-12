GREAT BEND – Charles V. Barker, 87, passed away at his home on March 11, 2019. He was born February 11, 1932 at Hitchland, TX, to John C. and Ollie V. (Morris) Barker. He married Minna E. Dovel at Hutchinson on August 1, 1952. She died on November 14, 1986. He then later married Joyce (Anschutz) Cobb at Russell on June 6, 1997. She survives.

A resident of Great Bend since 1971, Charles loved animals and was known to take in stray cats and care for them.

He owned the skating rink in Great Bend, until he retired in July 1992. He served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars in the United States Air Force from 1951-1971, earning the rank of E-7.

Survivors include, his wife Joyce of the home; one son, Brad Barker and his wife Gail of Peublo, CO; two daughters, Sandra Muth and her husband Tony of Great Bend and Vernetta Wells and her husband Chadd of Enterprise; 8 grandchildren, Norbert Muth, Malia Carlson, Josh Foos, David Foos, Terance Wells, Joe Wells, Ashley Barker and Brandon Barker; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Donald Barker, Warren Barker and John Barker, Jr.; and four sisters, Estel Barker, Edna Hyden, Pauline Barker, and Leona Ritchhart.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Also, visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to service time at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by McConnell Air Force Base. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

