Barton weekend softball and baseball updates

Softball

The Barton Community College softball team connected for six home runs Saturday leading to a doubleheader sweep over Hutchinson Community College 12-11 in eight innings before a six inning 16-7 run rule to open the conference season.

The Cougars improve to 6-7 on the year with the pair of victories while dropping Hutchinson to 4-4.

Barton will have most of the week away from competition until next Saturday in hosting Northwest Kansas Technical College in a 1:00 p.m. doubleheader.

