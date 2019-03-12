Applicants meeting for federal disaster assistance scheduled next Monday

On February 25th, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that Barton County was one of 12 Kansas counties that was included in the President’s Disaster Declaration for Kansas. The declaration is for areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding from October 4th through the 15th of 2018. Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller informed Commissioners this week about a meeting taking place next Monday that will begin the process of providing assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

Amy Miller Audio

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. in the lower level conference room at the courthouse.

Federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms.

Other Kansas Counties that were part of the declaration included Anderson, Cowley, Doniphan, Greenwood, Harvey, Kingman, Neosho, Pratt, Reno, Rice, and Sumner counties.