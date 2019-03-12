AFFIDAVIT: Man accused of attack in Ellis Co. raped au pair at knifepoint in Colorado

By QUINCY SNOWDON

Aurora (Colo.) Sentinel

AURORA, Colo. — A man accused of committing multiple thefts and sexual assaults days after he was released from a Kansas prison last month is now suspected of raping an au pair at knifepoint in a Cherry Hills Village home in the middle of the day, court documents obtained by The Sentinel reveal.

Tre Carrasco, 24, is facing a litany of charges after police say he broke into a Cherry Hills Village home around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 12 and violently sexually assaulted a woman working as an au pair in the home.

The woman told investigators a man believed to be Carrasco rang the doorbell of the Cherry Hills Village home and said “that he worked for the water company and he needed to check something in the backyard of the residence,” according to an arrest affidavit filed against him. The man then muscled his way into the home and walked the woman to the master bedroom at knifepoint.

There, he pinned her to the bed and raped her.

The man “kept calling her a b*** and (told) her to shut up and listen to him,” according to the affidavit.

The woman repeatedly tried to run out of the room and push the man off of her, “but he was too strong,” according to the affidavit.

Carrasco is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

After the sexual assault, the man stole about $100 from the woman’s wallet, which was in her bedroom in another part of the home. The man rummaged through drawers and a backpack containing “laptop computers and other high end electronics,” according to the affidavit. However, he passed over the expensive items as he “only wanted cash,” according to the arrest document.

The au pair was from Mexico and had been living with a Cherry Hills Village family through the Culture Care Au Pair program for about one month, according to the arrest document. She returned to her home in Mexico the weekend after the crime occurred, according to investigator interviews.

The au pair called the homeowners and police dispatchers immediately after the man ran out of the house and headed north, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance videos taken from several neighbors’ homes showed a man believed to be Carrasco was inside the home for about 12 minutes. He had cased the home for nearly eight minutes before eventually entering.

Investigators used the home surveillance footage, police sketches and conversations with detectives in Hays to pin Carrasco to the crime.

Carrasco was named as a suspect in at least six other crimes that were sexual in nature between November 2008 and July 2011 in Hays, according to the Cherry Hills Village affidavit.

Hays investigators told Cherry Hills Village police “over time, the seriousness of the history (of Carrasco’s crimes) has escalated.”

In 2008 and 2009, Carrasco was suspected of peeping into windows, apparently in an effort to spy on women, as well as tickling and touching women’s feet and legs as they slept.

In June 2010, Carrasco was suspected of raping a woman in Hays. A year later, Carrasco was arrested after police said he chased a Hays woman walking on a street, beat her and violently sexually assaulted her.

In April 2013, Carrasco was sentenced to slightly more than eight years in prison for the July 2011 assault.

He incurred a litany of disciplinary infractions while in Kansas prisons between 2014 and 2018, including using stimulants, disobeying orders and disrespecting correctional officers.

Carrasco is a registered sex offender in Kansas, according to police.

Carrasco was released from prison in Kansas on Feb. 1, according to Kansas DOC records and reports published in The Wichita Eagle newspaper.

Two days after he was released, police say Carrasco raped a woman at gunpoint in the passenger seat of her car in Hays. Officials issued a warrant for his arrest that day.

On Feb. 7, police believe Carrasco attempted to kidnap a woman in Aurora while stealing her car outside of a 24-hour Fitness on South Abilene Street.

Police believe Carrasco entered the woman’s silver Toyota Camry before she could close the door behind her and said “scoot over or I’ll kill you,” according to another arrest affidavit filed against him. The woman was able to get out of the car before the man — believed to be Carrasco — drove out of the Aurora gym’s parking lot.

Investigators later determined Carrasco drove to the home where he raped the woman in Cherry Hills Village in the same car he stole from the woman in Aurora.

Aurora police arrested Carrasco on Feb. 12 — the same day investigators believe he sexually assaulted the au pair in Cherry Hills Village — after local SWAT officers “conducted a high risk stop” on the car the Kansas native was suspected to have stolen.

The victim of the Aurora carjacking identified Carrasco in a police lineup the same day he was arrested in part by comparing him to the R&B star The Weeknd.

Carrasco is currently being held at the Arapahoe County Jail. It is unclear when or if he could be extradited to Kansas to face charges there.

Carrasco was advised of the charges filed against him in the Cherry Hills Village Case in Arapahoe District Court at 9 a.m. on Monday, according to court records.

His bond in that case was set at $1 million, according to Vikki Migoya, spokeswoman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Carrasco is scheduled to appear for a preliminary demand hearing in his Aurora attempted kidnapping case at 1:30 p.m. on March 12 in division 302, according to the local District Attorney’s Office.

