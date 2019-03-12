63-year-old sentenced for Kansas credit union robbery

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison for robbing a local credit union, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Robert Charles Frazier, 63, Topeka, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on Aug. 20, 2018, he robbed the Azura Credit Union at 1129 S. Kansas Avenue in Topeka.

He told a teller, “This is a robbery. Give me your twenties, fifties and hundreds.” After receiving the money, he left the building and sat down on a nearby wall. An off-duty Topeka police officer working security arrested him.