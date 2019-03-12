3 Kansas women die in head-on crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in Montgomery County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Expedition driven by Casey Andrews, 32, Tulsa, was northbound on U.S. 75 at U.S. 166.

The vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Patricia Chalfant, 85, Neodesha

Chalfant and passengers in the Jeep Wilma Rowden, 82, Neodesha and Mary Compton, 85, Fredonia, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Andrews was transported to a hospital in Tulsa. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.