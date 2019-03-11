Woman hospitalized after shots fired outside Kan. home

Just before 3a.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of South Courtleigh. in Wichita, according to a media release. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing numerous gunshots from the area.

Officers located a residence that received gunshot damage. A resident of the home reported that a woman who was inside, had been struck and was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle. Officers contacted the victim at the hospital, and found that she suffered a single non-life threatening gunshot wound to her left leg. No other injuries were reported.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver or gray silver two door vehicle leaving the scene. There are no suspects at this time. It is unknown what led to the shooting.