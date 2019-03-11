Woman accused of conspiracy in brother’s murder case transferred to Kan. jail

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with her brother’s Kansas murder trial.

On February 19, authorities in Laredo, Texas arrested 29-year-old Samantha Bland on a Riley County District warrant for aggravated intimidation of a witness who testified against Bland’s brother Steven Meredith during the January preliminary hearing for murder, according to Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson.

The judge found sufficient evidence for Meredith of Junction City to stand trial in the killing of a confidential drug informant 48-year-old Carrie Jones. Her body was found by deer hunters in rural Riley County.

During the preliminary hearing, witnesses testified that Meredith believed Jones might reveal information about him and others in a 2013 drug case.

One witness testified that Meredith told her that he and another man drove Jones to a field, forced her to get out of the vehicle and then shot her. Meredith was arrested almost a year after Jones’ body was found in October 2017.

On Sunday, Bland was jailed in Riley County, according to the Riley County Police Department arrest report.

She is being held on a bond of $125,000 on requested charges of aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim; Furtherance of conspiracy, Intimidation of a witness or victim; Prevent testimony, according to the RCPD