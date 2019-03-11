Unemployment rates low; Great Bend searching for ways to fill open positions

The December 2018 unemployment for the State of Kansas was 3.3 percent, with the national average at 3.9 percent. In Barton County, the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent. These are all relatively low numbers compared to recent years. If there is such a thing as a negative to low unemployment numbers in rural Kansas, it would be the difficulty filling open jobs.

Great Bend City Council member Chad Somers noted the importance of filling in-demand jobs at last month’s meeting.

The Great Bend Job Fest is coming up April 25 at the Great Bend Events Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for businesses looking to fill open positions and jobseekers in search of a new career.

Somers felt it was key to keep promoting the City of Great Bend to fill up as many vacancies as possible.

The surrounding counties’ unemployment rates as of December 2018 had Ellis at 2.1 percent, Russell 2.6, Ellsworth 2.6, Rice 2.8, Stafford 2.4, and Pawnee at 3.1 percent.