Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Showers, mainly before 4pm. High near 56. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 51. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then showers between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 62. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 33 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.