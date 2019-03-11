Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Showers, mainly before 4pm. High near 56. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 51. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then showers between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 62. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 33 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 24.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.