Sunflower Diversified Services Hiring Multiple Positions

Production Manager– full-time, oversee production & recycling operations, job scheduling, inventory, equipment, & plant facilities. Responsible for quality assurance, customer service while providing a safe work environment. Minimum age 25 yrs. old, valid KS driver’s license, HS diploma or GED, basic computer skills, ability to pass required CDL physical, ability to obtain & maintain OSHA certification for forklift operation, work with minimal supervision & instruction, ability to regularly lift up to 50 lbs., and pull carts of 75-100 lbs.

Employment Day Services Support– full-time, typically 8:15-4:15 M-F assisting adults with disabilities as they work at their jobs recycling and/or manufacturing production at our plant located at 8823 4th St.

Residential Support– full, mid, or part-time positions available, a variety of flexible shifts are available (am or pm) Your job is to provide support to the adults we serve while in their homes. You will serve as a positive role model demonstrating necessary social & life skills to enhance the individual’s that SDS provides support.

Recycle Route Driver– full-time working with a crew of 1-2 adults with disabilities picking up recycling from businesses in the 5 counties that we serve. (Barton, Rice, Rush, Stafford, Pawnee) typically 8:15-4:15 M-F

Residential Sleepover Support– earn $7.25 per hour. Your sleep shift is 11 pm to 6 am. This is a perfect way to still have time to get to work, go to school, or just pick up some additional spending money!

General Public Transportation dispatch– part-time Saturday & Sunday day hours, Dispatch drivers, vehicles utilizing radio communications, answer dispatch phone, schedule riders. Ability to meet KDOT program requirements. May include a KCC physical & Federal Drug Testing program. Applicant must be self-motivated & possess excellent public communication & interaction skills.

Awake Overnights– full-time 11 pm to 6 am, responsibilities include meal prep, wheelchair cleaning, laundry, cleaning, & other household responsibilities.

Please stop by one of our two locations (8823 4th St. or 1521 K-96 in Great Bend) to pick up an application or apply online at www.sunflowerdiv.com