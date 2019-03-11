Sheriff: Suspect remains jailed without bond after Kansas traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects after a traffic traffic stop in Jackson County.

Just after midnight Friday, deputies stopped a passenger car on U.S. 75 near 94th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

Deputies arrested the driver, Arron Dale Martin, 29, Topeka on a Jackson County District Court warrant for failure to appear on drug charges.

Deputies also arrested two of Martin’s passengers including Austin Healey Tonniges, 36, and Gretchen Merissa Fortune, 40, both of Topeka for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Martin and Fortune were held without bond, according to Morse.

On Monday, Martin was still being held in the Jackson County without bond. Fortune had been released, according to online jail records.