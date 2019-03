COWLEY COUNTY — A man has died in an accident in Cowley County.

Just after 2p.m. Monday, the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, along with Winfield EMS and Burden First Responders were dispatched to the 400 block of North Elm in Burden, Kansas for an unresponsive subject, according to Sheriff Dave Falletti.

Upon arrival, emergency officials found 26-year-old George Fletcher under a vehicle. It was determined that he had been working on a car and the car fell on him causing his death.