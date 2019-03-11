Sheriff: 3 jailed on drug charges after I-70 traffic stop

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 70.

Just before 5a.m. Sunday, deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 70 just west of the Milford Lake exit for a defective tag lamp, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department.

During the traffic stop, deputies arrested Morgan Macpherson, 20, New Port Richey, Florida, on suspicion of Defective Tag lamps, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Drug Tax Stamp.

In addition, deputies arrested Cody Lambert, 22, Port Richey, Florida and Alyssa Drake, 20, Manhattan on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Drug Tax Stamp.