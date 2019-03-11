Police: Kan. woman arrested for allegedly stabbing 2 victims

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated battery and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Sunday, police responded to a stabbing in the 3300 block of SE Girard in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble.

As officers arrived, they found 2 victims, one man and one woman who sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victims gave a description of their assailant and officers were able to locate the suspect approximately 10 minutes later in the 800 block of SE 33rd Street.

Police took 37-year old Randella Thompson into custody without incident. She, as well as several witnesses, were brought to the Shawnee County Law Enforcement Center to speak with detectives. Thompson was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on 2 counts of Aggravated Battery, according to Trimble.