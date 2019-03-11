Monday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have released veteran linebacker Justin Houston after they were unable to work out a trade, freeing up $14 million in much-needed salary cap space. The 30-year-old Houston signed a $101 million, six-year deal with the Chiefs in 2015 that was at the time a record for a defensive player.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bradley rallied from an 18-point deficit in the second half and earned its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2006, beating Northern Iowa 57-54 in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game. Elijah Childs scored 16 points for fifth-seeded Bradley. The Braves trailed 35-17 with 17 minutes left. They advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time overall _ in their last appearance, as a 13th seed, they beat Kansas and Pittsburgh before losing to Memphis.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Alexa Middleton scored 24 points, Bridget Carleton and Ashley Joens had double-doubles and No. 19 Iowa State took control down the stretch to defeat No. 21 Texas 75-69 in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. The second-seeded Cyclones, winners of five straight, will face No. 1 Baylor in their first championship game appearance since 2013.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kalani Brown scored 23 points in 21 minutes, and No. 1 Baylor breezed past Kansas State 88-60 in a Big 12 Tournament semifinal. Juicy Landrum scored 19 points and Lauren Cox had 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Lady Bears, who won their 22nd straight game.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ilie Sanchez scored on a penalty kick in the 11th minute, Tim Melia saved a penalty kick and Sporting Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0. Sporting KC also picked up an own goal off Union defender Jack Elliott in the 80th minute.

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver has been voted Big 12 player of the year and coach Chris Beard has been honored as coach of the year after the Red Raiders shared the regular-season title with Kansas State. The Wildcats’ Barry Brown was voted defensive player of the year and Dedric Lawson of Kansas was the newcomer of the year. Jaxson Hayes of Texas was freshman of the year, Lindell Wigginton of Iowa State was the best sixth man and Kristian Doolittle of Oklahoma was the most improved player.

National Headlines

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Busch tracked down pole-sitter Ryan Blaney before completing a victory in NASCAR’s Cup Series race near Phoenix. Busch passed Blaney with 16 laps to go before completing a weekend sweep at ISM Raceway in Avondale, one day after taking the Xfinity race. The back-to-back wins gave him 199 in NASCAR’s top three series. Martin Truex Jr. finished second, followed by Blaney, Aric Almirola and Denny Hamlin.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Francesco Molinari made an impressive Sunday push to win the PGA’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. The reigning British Open champion rolled in a 45-foot birdie putt on the final hole to cap an 8-under 64 that left him two strokes ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick. Molinari trailed by five strokes heading into the final round before finishing 12 under. Fitzpatrick carded a 71 to end up one shot ahead of Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tommy Fleetwood and Sungjae Im.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — The budget-minded Tampa Bay Rays have renewed the contract of pitcher Blake Snell, who’s receiving a raise of only $15,500 after winning the AL Cy Young award last season. The 26-year-old left-hander isn’t eligible for salary arbitration. Snell will earn $573,700 this year after going 21-5 with an AL-leading 1.89 ERA over 31 starts. Snell who led the AL in victories after winning just 11 games combined over the previous two seasons.

Sunday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (12) Houston 85 (20) Cincinnati 69

Final OT (21) Wisconsin 73 Ohio St. 67

Final (22) Wofford 81 ETSU 72

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 131 Chicago 108

Final Toronto 125 Miami 104

Final Philadelphia 106 Indiana 89

Final Atlanta 128 New Orleans 116

Final Memphis 105 Orlando 97

Final Houston 94 Dallas 93

Final Minnesota 103 N-Y Knicks 92

Final San Antonio 121 Milwaukee 114

Final Phoenix 115 Golden State 111

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Pittsburgh 5

Final Philadelphia 8 Baltimore 5

Final Washington 6 Houston 4

Final Oakland 5 San Francisco 4

Final San Diego 11 Kansas City 6

Final Texas 7 San Francisco 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 10 Minnesota 1

Final N-Y Yankees 2 Detroit 2

Final Tampa Bay 8 Boston 1

Final Oakland 7 Chi White Sox 6

Final Seattle 9 L-A Angels 9

Final Cleveland 16 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 5 Atlanta 2

Final N-Y Mets 9 St. Louis 1

Final Milwaukee 7 Chi Cubs 5

Final Arizona 3 Cincinnati 2

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Colorado 1

Final Arizona 5 Colorado 2