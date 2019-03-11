Kansas cyclist dies during race at Cheney Reservoir

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man died during a cycling race at Cheney Reservoir over the weekend.

William “Craig” Henwood, 48, Olathe was racing in the Rage Against the Chainring gravel bicycle race on Saturday, according to the Reno County sheriff’s department.

Henwood started to drift left in front of a pack of riders when his bike left the road. He tumbled over the front of the handlebars and hit his head, according to the Sheriff’s department.

CPR was performed and Henwood responded to it for a short time, but was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. He was taken to the Wichita Forensics Center for more tests. It is not known at this time whether Henwood had a medical condition at the time of the accident.

The Rage Against the Chainring is a popular event that is part of a race series put on by the Kansas Cycling Association.