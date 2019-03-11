K-State 15th, Kansas 17th in latest AP Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (41) 29-2 1572 1

2. Virginia (23) 28-2 1559 2

3. North Carolina 26-5 1474 3

4. Kentucky 26-5 1373 6

5. Duke 26-5 1298 4

6. Michigan St. 25-6 1226 9

7. Texas Tech 26-5 1211 8

8. Tennessee 27-4 1200 5

9. LSU 26-5 1089 10

10. Michigan 26-5 1041 7

11. Houston 29-2 963 12

12. Florida St. 25-6 856 14

13. Purdue 23-8 831 11

14. Nevada 28-3 684 17

15. Kansas St 24-7 680 18

16. Virginia Tech 23-7 625 15

17. Kansas 23-8 602 13

18. Buffalo 28-3 539 19

19. Wisconsin 22-9 466 21

20. Wofford 28-4 387 22

21. Maryland 22-9 319 24

22. Auburn 22-9 268 –

23. Marquette 23-8 109 16

24. Cincinnati 25-6 108 20

25. Villanova 22-9 80 23

Others receiving votes: UCF 62, VCU 53, Mississippi St. 37, Utah St. 34, New Mexico St. 16, Louisville 11, Murray St. 11, Iowa St. 8, Temple 4, Clemson 3, Liberty 1.