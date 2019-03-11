John O’Connor

March 11, 2019

Got email? So do we. Communicate with us at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. I’ll reply to all input next week.

The magic moment has arrived: namely Week 390 of our 390-step program to a better and happier New You. Yeah, we don’t mess with 12 Step Programs. We’re in this for the long haul.

Hey, let me get in a plug for a great concert this Saturday night at Barton Community College. The fabulous Karrin Allyson is coming back to GB for the 25th anniversary edition of the Great Bend Jazz Festival. The warm-up group plays at 7 pm and Karrin takes the stage at 7:30. She is a five-time Grammy award nominee who sings around the world and is based in New York, following some years in KC. She is an amazing singer who can sing everything from ‘the American Songbook’ standards to jazz classics to show tunes. We’ve seen her several times and she’s always incredible. Hope you can make it. Tickets are only $15 for adults, $5 for students. She appeared at the Fox in Hutchinson a few years ago and tickets were $35 and up, so this is a bargain for an amazing talent.

And now, for the ‘topic of the day’…

I have my Dad’s hair: plenty on the sides, but rapidly diminishing on the top. I asked myself, why is that? If it grows fine on the side of your melon, why not on the top? What’s the difference between the side and the top? It’s all skin. Do your hair genes sorta hang out on the side of your skull (due to gravity, maybe?) but not on top? I was pondering this the other day in front of the bathroom mirror when in walked Sally.

“Rearranging the remnants again?” she queried, smiling to ease the sting.

“It’s called crop rotation,” I replied. I’ve been experimenting with different combing schemes to get the most out of what’s left. I still have a fair amount left on the front of the cranium, but things are gettin’ thinner and thinner ‘up top’.

“You know, it still looks pretty good if you’re around people who are shorter than you,” she observed.

“Yeah, but when I sit down, anyone passing by can see that it was just a front,” I said. “Basically, I have a Potemkin village head.” As I recall, Russian ruler Catherine the Great was on a cruise through her empire. To impress her, troops built fake village fronts along the way to make it look like the area was full of mighty fortresses. All fake.

That’s my hair, at least that which is above the ears. I mean, the hair is real, but it’s pretty sparse these days.

“Why don’t you just shave your head?” she asked. “A lot of guys are doing that nowadays.”

“I think that’s an okay look for guys under fifty or so,” I said. “Plus, my head is not nice and round and symmetrical. It’s contoured like a topographical map of Colorado. Lotsa bumps and points. It needs covering-up.”

“Well, you can try that hair regrowth stuff at the drugstore,” she offered.

“Yeah, but it costs a ton and they say all you get is just get a little fuzz. I think I’ll just go with the flow and flaunt my pattern baldness proudly.” As I spoke, one more strand fell into the sink. She noticed it and picked it out of the basin.

“Don’t worry,” she said, examining it. “It’s cat hair. She’s shedding, too.”

“Hey, wait a sec. Doesen’t that TV guy, Ron Popeil, still make that spray-on hair in a can?”

“I don’t know,” she replied. “But Krylon does. And you can get it in Gloss, Super-Gloss, Satin or Matte.”

Okay, let’s take a look-see at your emails…

We have a winner in the songwriter-turned-country-star question! Russ got it: Eddie Rabbit, who wrote ‘Kentucky Rain’ for Elvis in 1970 and ‘Pure Love’ (which mentions ‘Captain Crunch’) for Ronnie Milsap in ’74. He then went on to his own great singing career, with hits like ‘I Love A Rainy Night’ and ‘Drivin’ My Life Away.’

Terry guessed Willie Nelson, who was another writer-turned-hitmaker, pretty good one, too.

Edith and Victoria quickly translated ‘swan marsh’: Yep, the Marais des Cygnes river (and associated marsh) in eastern KS. Good work. Mark guessed Waconda Lake or Glen Elder.

Mark was first in with ‘The Hatchery,’ the former poultry plant (down on 5th and Stone, I think) turned popular nightspot in the ‘70s and early ‘80s. Victoria and Randall had it right, too.

Two questions are still available: the name of the GB nightspot (‘70s) that was built around an actual railroad boxcar. Also the name of the GBHS football coach in the early-to-mid ‘70s.

Three new ones! What is unusual about the sound of Buddy Holly’s ‘Everyday?’

Apple fritter and apple turnover: what’s the difference?

Where was Dawson Jewelry located before it landed at Main and Lakin?

As usual, visit with us at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We’ll answer your correspondence next Monday.

Hope you can make the Karrin Allyson concert (see above) Saturday night. You’ll never hear a singer this good unless you go to NYC and see her there. And you would have to pay a hundred bucks to get in the place.

Have a great week.

John