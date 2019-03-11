Home destroyed, dog dies in Kansas fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Authorities are investigating the cause of a Sunday fire that destroyed a Kansas home. Just after 5a.m. Sunday, fire crews responded to a report of smoke in the area of the 3100 block of SW Randolph in Topeka, Fire Marshal Michael Martin.

After receiving additional calls reporting a fire, firefighters located the fire in a home at 3210 SW 30th Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the split level home fully involved with fire. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the occupants were out of town at the time of the fire. Firefighters did locate a deceased dog.

The estimated dollar loss – $130,000.00; of which $87,000.00 is associated with structural loss and $43,000.00 associated with contents loss.

Working smoke detectors were not located within the home, according to Martin.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007 or Toll Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).