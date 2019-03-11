County set to begin first phase of courthouse repairs

After a structural analysis and plenty of discussion, Barton County is ready to proceed with repairs the 100-year old Barton County Courthouse. Commissioners Monday voted 5-0 to accept the bid from Mid-Continent Restoration out of Fort Scott that will address the exterior problems that the building is facing. Administrator Phil Hathcock says a study last year by WDM Architects found that water infiltration around the edge of the roof through deteriorating caulking was causing plaster to pop off walls on the fourth floor. In addition to that, decorative work on the outside of the building was falling off. Hathcock explained what the bid specs entailed.

Phil Hathcock Audio

How expensive? Hathcock says the bid from Mid-Continent Restoration totaled $160,126, money that Commissioner Jennifer Schartz says will be well spent. She also said it will probably not be the last.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

The last time major work on the outside of the courthouse took place was in 1984, work that was also done by Mid-Continent. The building was last repainted in 1993 and there was minor work done to the exterior in 2001.

The work will be extensive with scaffolding placed next to the courthouse to provide space for workers. No start date has been provided but Hathcock expects the work to begin later this spring.