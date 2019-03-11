Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/8 – 3-10)

3/8

BOOKED: Jason Goodale of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Kurt Woods on GBMC warrant for failure to adhere with no bond, 360 days in jail.

BOOKED: Charles Rowe Jr. on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Brian Fellers to probation by order of the court.

RELEASED: William Coonfield of Great Bend after being granted probation on local charges and transported to Pratt County for charges.

RELEASED: Jason Goodale of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Jason Bitter of Great Bend on BTDC case for probation violation by order of the court.

3/9

RELEASED: David McMullen of Great Bend on BTDC case for time served.

3/10

BOOKED: Jose Jacquez-Diaz of St. John on GBPD case for open container, bond set at $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Ricardo Ibarra of St. John on GBMC warrant for DUI, open container, no insurance, failure to stop for emergency vehicle, speeding and no DL, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Tamill James of New Jersey on a GBMC case for criminal restraint with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jose Villegas of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jose Jacquez-Diaz of St. John on GBPD case for open container after posting a $250 cash bond.

RELEASED: Ricardo Ibarra of St. John posted a $1,000 cash bond on GBMC case for DUI, open container, no insurance, failure to stop for emergency vehicle, speeding and no DL.

RELEASED: Tamill James of New Jersey on GBMC case for criminal restraint after posting a $1,000 bond through Dyn-O-Mite.