24-year-old Manhattan man air-lifted to hospital after altercation

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported aggravated battery in Manhattan.

Just after 11p.m. Saturday, police reported 24-year-0ld Drew McDowell of Manhattan was air lifted to a hospital for treatment of injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A known male suspect injured him during an incident in the 400 Block of Laramie in Manhattan, according to police.

Police have not reported an update on McDowell’s condition and on Monday had no details on an arrest as the investigation continues, according RCPD spokesperson Rachel Pate.